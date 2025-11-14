HushCrasher
We fixed Steam regional pricing recommendations
Steam regional pricing recommendations are broken, so we built this free tool to fix it.
Nov 14
Antoine Mayerowitz
Julie Belzanne
How much does it cost to make a video game?
We built a model to estimate the budget of 100,000 games. Here's what we found.
Nov 4
Julie Belzanne
Antoine Mayerowitz
September 2025
By the way, what’s a AA?
Instead of fuzzy labels like 'indie' and 'AA', we propose a new data-driven system to classify video games based on their actual production scope. This…
Sep 9
Antoine Mayerowitz
Julie Belzanne
