HushCrasher is what you get when you combine an economist with someone who’s worked in the game industry. We use data science and business experience to uncover the real story behind making games.

It’s a two-people project :

🙋‍♂️ Antoine has a PhD in economics and is a data scientist. He loves mixing data and art to tell impactful stories. He's an all-time video game lover and a man of a thousand interests: generative art (you might have already seen his article on shaders), front-end dev, using math to find the best gears at Mario Kart. He's the one who ensures the utmost rigor and depth of HushCrasher's analyses. He'd say he doesn't have a favorite genre, but if you twisted his arm, he'd admit his go-to games are: puzzle, knowledge-vania, roguelike, and some obscure management games.

🙆‍♀️ Julie has 3 weapons: she knows the video game industry, finance and data analysis. She managed a video game accelerator and then joined the leadership team of a 30-people studio. She knows her stuff when it comes to investors (having worked for a VC and helped many startups with fundraising). And she hates getting told, "That's just the way it is". That's why she got into data analysis years ago. Her thing? Detective, Atmospheric and Roguelike Deckbuilder games. Give her a case to investigate and some playing cards, and she's thrilled.

We're just two curious minds obsessed with making informed decisions—no joke, we can't help but optimize everything (it can be a real burden when we’re just trying to pick a restaurant).

By subscribing (free and paid tiers), you: